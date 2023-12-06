Beautifully cool this Wednesday.

Wednesday’s Forecast:

We have two more days of fantastic weather. Today we climb to the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Changes Friday and tracking a cold front Saturday:

While we have a chance of rain Friday, Saturday is the day to watch. We have a severe weather threat, but it is highly dependent on what time the cold front moves through. This is important to note because an afternoon front gives us a better chance to get severe weather. There is inversion, or CAP, over the atmosphere. An afternoon front gives the storms time to break the CAP and create severe weather. If the CAP doesn’t break, we’ll get rain and strong inconvenient winds.

Future Track at 3pm (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

From Houston to Memphis, Tenessee (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This excludes our western and southern cities (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Strong winds expected Saturday night. Bring in the inflatables so you don't lose them. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

Our quiet weather lasts for two more days. Friday we have a small chance of rain. Saturday could be dangerous as a cold front brings in thunderstorms. Next week looks cool with our next chance of rain Wednesday.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

