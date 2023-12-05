An absolutely beautiful Tuesday in the Houston area

Tuesday’s Forecast:
After a cold start, we’ll spend most of the day in the 60s making for a pleasantly cool feel. Today’s high is expected to be 70° with a light breeze.
Pleasant Weather through Thursday:
The weather through Thursay will feature cold mornings, in the mid-40s, light winds and cool afternoons. You’ll love it!
Changes Friday and tracking a cold front Saturday:
While we have a chance of rain Friday, Saturday is the day to watch. We have a severe weather threat as the front moves in but it is highly dependent on what time it moves in. The American model has the front moving through in the morning. If that happens we won’t get severe storms. However, if the front moves through in the afternoon we have a chance for severe storms. Tornadoes, wind damage and large hail would be possible. We’ll keep you posted on this threat as we get closer to the weekend.
10-Day forecast:
This week is mostly quiet with up and down temperatures through Thursday. Watch for some bumpy weather on Saturday as a cold front brings in thunderstorms and then a sizeable cooldown on Sunday.
