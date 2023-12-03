Back to 70s Sunday

(Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

No rain for the week with temps heading toward the mid 70s by week's end.

Sunday’s Forecast:

Clouds rule the forecast again Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Luckily you can enjoy your time outside because we stay rain free.

Cool start to a cool afternoon with plenty of clouds.

Texans tailgate is cool, in the 50s.

Cool Tailgate for Texans game

10-Day forecast:

Next week is mostly quiet with seasonable afternoon temperatures and rain chances holding off until the weekend.

Mostly dry and warmer than normal week ahead!

