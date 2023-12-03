Back to 70s Sunday

Sunday’s Forecast:
Clouds rule the forecast again Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Luckily you can enjoy your time outside because we stay rain free.
Texans tailgate is cool, in the 50s.
10-Day forecast:
Next week is mostly quiet with seasonable afternoon temperatures and rain chances holding off until the weekend.
The KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team will bring you live coverage throughout the storm threat Thursday.
If you lose power due to storms, you can stream us on a smart phone or tablet through our free KPRC 2+ app on your connected TV or smartphone.
Our live coverage can also be streamed at www.click2houston.com/watchlive