Back to 70s Sunday

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

No rain for the week with temps heading toward the mid 70s by week's end. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday’s Forecast:

Clouds rule the forecast again Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Luckily you can enjoy your time outside because we stay rain free.

Cool start to a cool afternoon with plenty of clouds. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Texans tailgate is cool, in the 50s.

Cool Tailgate for Texans game (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

Next week is mostly quiet with seasonable afternoon temperatures and rain chances holding off until the weekend.

Mostly dry and warmer than normal week ahead! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

