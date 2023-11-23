Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley on how Thanksgiving came to be...and it might surprise you!

Holiday beginnings and traditions have a way of getting mashed up over time. The above photo offers a slice of imagined history of an “original feast” as the American colonists honored the Wampanoag Indians in 1619 and again in 1621 for their valuable advice helping the pilgrims grow crops and understand the nuances of their new home (dead fish, for instance, make great manure). Those first feasts included some kind of fowl, possibly turkey, along with a lot of corn and root vegetables. Hardly the throwdown we have these days!

Original crops were more like community gardens of today

In Braving the Elements, a fascinating journey exploring how weather shaped this country, David Laskin points to another reason this big celebration started: weather. It’s always about weather, isn’t it?

William Bradford governed the Plymouth Plantation back in 1623. I won’t quote the whole entry of his, but a terrible hot, drought began the third week of May withering the corn and prompting a day of praying for rain. The praying worked as the rain began that evening and continued to show up into the fall, saving the crops. “For which mercy, in time convenient, they also set apart a day of thanksgiving”-- William Bradford, “Of Plymouth Plantation 1620-1647.”

There are earlier accounts of feasts between the Native Americans and pilgrims perhaps out of appreciation for the gardening tips or just a meet ‘n greet dinner. Thus, the long debate about whether Thanksgiving started as a gathering to thank each other or a more religious festival thanking God for the crops.

I did find a few other countries that hold similar celebrations, but ours is uniquely American.

Tomorrow’s celebrations look to be cloudy and cool. Right now, just a bit of rain shows up on the west side in the afternoon. Below are the model runs for noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (all gone by then):

NOON

3pm

5pm

We’re not expecting severe weather but there could obviously be a sprinkle or two tomorrow! So if you’re heading out and about, plan for a little extra time! And, it’s going to be on the cool side!!

RELATED: Bundle up, it’s chilly this travel Wednesday

And enjoy the day, no matter how we got to this celebration, it’s important to count our blessings.

CREDIT: pexels.com Karolina Grabowska

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate OTHER than just eating, have a look here:

RELATED: 25 ways to have a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend in the Houston area

Happy Thanksgiving!

Frank

Email me with comments and questions.