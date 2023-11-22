Bundle up, it’s chilly this travel Wednesday

Travel day Wednesday:

We’ll only warm to the upper 50s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies with light winds. Nationwide, the weather is cooperating for travel. There are only a few areas with storms this morning.

Thanksgiving Forecast:

Thanksgiving morning is cold! Temperatures start in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Dress for a cold morning if you are going to the parade in Houston. Temperatures are in the upper-40s at 9:00. It’s a chilly Thanksgiving afternoon with highs climbing to the upper-50s. We do have a 20% chance for a passing light rain shower. It won’t be very impactful, but it will be a nuisance if you are trying to take a walk or throw the football outside.

Cold Thursday morning, temperatures in the upper 40s at 9am (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Some light rain around noon tomorrow (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We'll be no where near these extremes tomorrow (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Black Friday:

Earlier riser to go shopping? It will be cold. Dry and chilly the rest of the day.

Dry, mostly clear and chilly (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Holiday weekend forecast:

Saturday is dry with warming temperatures. Sunday is our next chance of rain. Showers are possible in the morning through the early afternoon. The good news with this forecast is it will be dry for the Dynamo playoff game.

Sporting KC vs. the Dynamo Sunday evening (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

After Thanksgiving temperatures warm through the weekend. After Sunday our next chance of rain is next Friday.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane season is winding down. It ends next week. This disturbance has a 50% chance to become our last named storm this year.

50% chance this becomes a tropical system in the next seven days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)