Our last cold morning for a while

Freeze warning Thursday morning:
We are starting the day with our northern cities under a freeze warning until 9am. Freeze warnings are issued with a first and second freeze of the season. Freezing temperatures will kill crops and sensitive vegetation if precautions aren’t made.
Thursday afternoon’s Forecast:
After a cold start, we begin a warming trend this afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper-60s under sunny skies and light easterly winds. Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend.
Tracking the Tropics:
There is an area of concern south of the Caribbean. It has a 30% chance of development in the next 7-days. This is moving west but it has been weakening the past few days.
10-Day Forecast:
Temperatures slowly warm through early next week. We are back in the 80s this weekend. We also “fall back” early Sunday morning. We get an extra hour of sleep as we turn the clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.