Our last cold morning for a while

Freeze warning Thursday morning:

We are starting the day with our northern cities under a freeze warning until 9am. Freeze warnings are issued with a first and second freeze of the season. Freezing temperatures will kill crops and sensitive vegetation if precautions aren’t made.

Temperatures at or below freezing in the purple colored areas (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thursday afternoon’s Forecast:

After a cold start, we begin a warming trend this afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper-60s under sunny skies and light easterly winds. Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend.

Temperatures will be comfortable. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Warming every morning and afternoon through the weekend (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

There is an area of concern south of the Caribbean. It has a 30% chance of development in the next 7-days. This is moving west but it has been weakening the past few days.

This cluster of storms has been weakening the past few days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Temperatures slowly warm through early next week. We are back in the 80s this weekend. We also “fall back” early Sunday morning. We get an extra hour of sleep as we turn the clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

What to expect through Veterans Day (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday's sunrise is the latest of the year 7:37 AM (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)