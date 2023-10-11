Light rain for our morning commute

Today’s Forecast:

Light rain is ongoing this morning and it will linger through the morning commute bringing a messy start to the day. We should start to see rain showers exit to the south starting by 10AM with shower chances limited to just the coast by 2PM. By 6PM we will be all dry!

Rain chances move out by the afternoon.

Tracking the Tropics:

We continue to track the leftovers of Lidia as it moves across Mexico and is bringing rainfall to the S. TX coast. In the Atlantic Tropical Storm Sean formed Wednesday morning, but it is not a threat to SE Texas. Our tropical threat is likely over in Texas, check out Frank’s blog from October 6th for more information.

Neither of these will be a threat to the Gulf Coast.

10-Day Forecast:

Thursday and Friday we will dry out and warm back to the mid-to-upper 80s. Our next cold front moves through dry on Friday which will cool us down just in time for the weekend and the Bayou City Art Festival!

Next week looks great!

Don’t forget the Annular Eclipse on Saturday (maximum eclipse occurs around noon).