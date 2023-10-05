Storms moving in this morning - get ready for a messy ride to work and school

First cold front this morning:

The much anticipated cold front arrives this morning. Be careful driving into work and getting the kids to school. If you have the option to work from home during the morning and head into work late, I’d recommend it! The line of storms will be along the coast by lunchtime.

1"-4" of rain expected (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low street flood threat (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

1"-4" of rain expected (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thursday evening’s forecast:

The storms will exit the coast early-afternoon, leaving us with a cloudy and cooler Thursday afternoon. If you’re headed to the football games, it may be a little muddy but we will be dry and comfortable.

Thursday night will be cloudy, but dry! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday will be less humid but temperatures will still reach the mid-80s in the afternoon. We will start to get breezy as we head into the evening as the second cold front moves through. That’s when the cool air moves into SE Texas. We are all dry for football games.

Perfect football weather! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Autumn Weather:

The cool air moves in Saturday and it’s a windy start to the weekend. If you’re running the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, it will be cool but windy!

Windy and cool Saturday morning (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s. Saturday is also our last 7PM sunset.

Temperatures will be comfortable starting Saturday! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday Morning:

Temperatures lower to the upper-50s Sunday morning! Get ready for the sweaters. This is our first time in the 50s since May 1st.

Temperatures will be in the upper-50s! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Philippe is the only storm in the Atlantic and there isn’t any other systems to track for now.

Philippe moving north (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Temperatures will be much more seasonable as we wrap out the first week of October! For the first time in a long time there are no 90s on our 10 day forecast! Peek at the low temperatures, we even have a few mornings in the 50s! Our next cold front may move in Friday of next week.

What to expect through Saturday or next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

