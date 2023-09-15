Rain returns☔: Photos, videos from across the Houston area

Raindrops collect on a window at the KPRC studios on the Southwest Freeway on Dec. 7, 2017.

HOUSTON – Do you hear that thunder, Houston?

Be sure to safely snap some pictures and video as you see the rain fall where you are and share them with us! Want to see yours featured here? Share it on Click2Pins.com and we could share yours on-air and online.

VennMoon79 Raining cats and dogs in Deer Park 13 hours ago 0 Houston

clairez7190 On 610 between TC Jester and Ella. Looking north east 13 hours ago 0 Houston

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.