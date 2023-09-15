Keep the umbrella handy!

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Showers and thunderstorms brought 2-4″ of rain across much of the area this afternoon, but those showers will move off shore this evening. We should remain partly cloudy and humid tonight with overnight lows in the 70s. There is a 40% chance of rain tomorrow with highs in the low 90s.

Tomorrow

Lee is a Category one hurricane moving to the north. Rip currents warnings are posted along the east coast. Nova Scotia, Canada is expected to take a direct hit from what will be a tropical storm. Frank wrote an excellent article on what is expected as Lee moves into the Bay of Fundy.

Margot is a Category 1 hurricane moving north. There is also a cluster of storms that will become Nigel soon. These are not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

After the rain moves out we’ll have a dry feel to start next week. A hot and humid feel is back Tuesday. Temperatures head back to the mid-90s through Saturday of next week.