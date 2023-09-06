Record highs possible with a heat advisory in effect

We hit 99° in Houston three separate times on this day. 2019, 1909 and 1908

Wednesday’s forecast:

It’s hot, it’s humid and we don’t have any relief for the next several days. We’ll climb to 100° this afternoon. Our record high is 99° from 1908! A heat advisory is in effect from 1pm to 9pm. We do have a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Tropical Storm Lee:

Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the central Atlantic. This storm will push to the WNW through the week and is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane Thursday. Long range models have Lee turning north next week and not making a direct hit on the United States. We’ll watch and see if this happens.

10-Day Forecast:

It is difficult to continue hitting 100° at this time of year. Our average is 93° and with the days getting shorter the temperatures lower. There is the possibility that Saturday’s 100° day may be our last for the year. The latest date we’ve ever hit 100° was September 27, 2005. It occured as Hurricane Rita passed to the east of Houston. The dry north winds created the conditions to hit 100°.