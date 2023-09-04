88º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

RADAR: Rain moving through Houston-area

Tags: Weather, local, news, Texas

HOUSTON – Scattered showers are moving through the Houston area.

Here are some easy ways to keep track of inclement weather as it moves through the city.

Stay up to date on the weather with our Storm Tracker 2 radar below.

Scattered showers are moving through the Houston-area.

Check interactive radar

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.