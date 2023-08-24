Worst drought for Southeast Texas since 2011

All of SE Texas in an extreme or exceptional drought

HOUSTON – Our hot dry summer is taking a toll.

While not as bad statewide as in 2011, Southeast Texas is bone dry and getting worse. The year 2011 is the benchmark for Texas drought. By the end of October, 94% of the state was in an extreme drought, and 78% was in an exceptional drought. Thursday’s update has 34% of the state in an extreme drought and 12% in an exceptional drought.

Exceptional droughts are classified as a once-a-generation drought, or droughts that normally occur once every 50 to 75 years. We’ve had two in Southeast Texas in the past 12 years after today’s classification.

78% of the state was in an exceptional drought (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

34% of the state in an exceptional drought (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The result of hot, dry weather:

What may seem unbelievable is June 1 we were drought-free in SE Texas. We’ve not gone 48 days without measurable in Houston.

And it's taking a toll on our drought (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Comparing one month ago to today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall deficits:

An interesting note when comparing 2023 to 2011: This year, we had a great start when it came to rain. Our drought started in July. In normal summer years, we get sea breeze thunderstorms. We’ve had one or two days with a sea breeze that brought storms. This summer is not normal.

2023 rainfall to date (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The year 2011 was dry at the start of the year, so you see larger deficits. Rain started falling in November.

Deficits through August 2011 (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temperature comparison:

What is fascinating to me is the near-perfect match to date with days above 100 degrees. With the exception of Hobby Airport, we almost perfectly match 2011.

Days above 100 degrees. Almost a perfect match (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

What we’re watching:

Various communities across Southeast Texas have imposed stage 1 to 3 water restrictions. Some counties are reporting grass and forage loss because of the lack of precipitation and high temperatures. Reservoirs are lowering but not as bad as in 2011.

All lakes are below average. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

These levels kept lowering through October (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There are a few chances of rain on the 10-day forecast but nothing that would put a dent in our current drought.