Hot, humid & dusty

Once again, a Heat Advisory has been issued for the region and is not likely to be dropped this week.

Sunday’s Forecast:

With a decrease of Saharan Dust in the region comes an increase in the humidity and therefore an issue of another Heat Advisory that kicks in at 1pm today and initially runs until Monday night. Very isolated showers are possible this afternoon but there is a very low chance.

The Heat Advisory Starts today. It is the beginning of a week with triple digit temperatures.

Saharan Dust through the weekend:

Saharan dust has started the mix out process today. It may still be little hazy on Sunday but the air quality from the dust will improve by early next week.

10-Day Forecast:

The hot high-pressure dome will be moving back over SE Texas this weekend. Drier and hotter weather is expected next week - the hottest we’ve seen this year. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, take frequent breaks in shaded areas to cool down, and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to allow better airflow.

Tracking the Tropics

The area of storms in the central Atlantic is getting a little better organized. Long range models keep this over water and not affecting the United State. If a storm develops it would be named Emily. Other areas that had been of interest in the Atlantic basin have dissipated.

