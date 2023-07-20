Day 10 of a heat alert in Houston

For the 10th day in a row Houston is under a heat alert

Thursday’s Forecast:

Temperatures for the third day in a row climb to 100 degrees with a heat index between 105-110.

10-Day Forecast:

We have a chance of rain this weekend into early next week. The hot high-pressure dome finally breaks down and shifts northwest. We will not see a drastic drop in temperatures but if we get rain early Sunday afternoon highs will only climb to the mid-90s.

What to expect through Friday of next week

Tracking the Tropics:

We are now monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms with a low chance for organization over the next week as it moves west at 15-20mph. It will interact with dry air and Saharan dust which should help diminish any significant development, however, we will continue to watch it.

Tropical Storm Don starts to move north and will fall apart in colder water early next week. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

This disturbance has a 20% chance of becoming our next named storm