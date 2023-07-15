Triple digit heat back in Houston

Saturday’s Forecast:

We’ve got a dangerous broken record on our hands for this weekend and beyond. Our highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s this weekend and all next week. Heat advisory has been extended through Saturday night with it feeling like 108-110 degrees in the afternoon.

10-Day Forecast:

We are finally seeing an end to this heat wave. We may have to wait until Sunday of next week, but that is the day temps lower to the mid-90s with a small chance of rain. We’ll watch it for you.

Here’s some tips on how to stay safe in this extreme heat.

It’s important to protect your pets from the heat. If you cannot keep your hand on the concrete for seven seconds, it is too hot for your animals’ paws! Walk them on the grass.

Tracking the Tropics:

Subtropical Storm Don formed Friday morning. It will not affect land, only shipping interests. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.