What our Hurricane Special can do for you!

Tonight our StormTracker2 Hurricane special blows in at 7pm with a windfall of information!

From how hurricanes form, the impacts of La Nina and climate change, to an explanation of storm surge and how to get ready, we’re also answering your questions during our LIVE panel presentation. Feel free to ask away, right here!

I will take you down to Galveston’s UTMB to see just what triage the hospital has done in the 15 years since Hurricane Ike--and I was impressed. We’re not talking just band aids here! I especially liked their clever ‘barrier doors’ protecting the elevator banks.

I find out what UTMB is doing to prepare for storms

The medical center is ever-ready against winds, floods and storm surge--the latter which Justin Stapleton will explain in depth.

Speaking of floods, KPRC Consumer Expert Amy Davis breaks down changes to flood insurance. You may have noticed your rates rising like a storm tide, and you’re not alone. Amy compares the insurance increases across neighborhoods and you may be surprised to learn FEMA raised rates for many homes that have never flooded and lowered rates for homes that have. What’s going on??

Amy Davis talks Flood Insurance

Anthony Yanez explores the Hurricane Hunter aircrafts, and all the high tech equipment scanning storms from all angles. Anthony also interviews the command pilot and the load master – who has one job, to drop about 20 of the 16″ dropsondes from the W-C130-J. Sounds heavy!

Khambrel Marshall goes inside the Harris County and City of Houston emergency operations centers, which coordinate emergency management efforts for over 10-thousand square miles. And while the city gets ready, Caroline Brown gets you ready, breaking down everything you need inside your hurricane prep kit, including some items you may have overlooked that sell out fast. While she was at HEB she even quizzed a few unsuspecting shoppers on their preparedness.

Khambrel Marshall takes a tour of the Emergency Management Center

Caroline Brown shows us what to have in our hurricane kits

And don’t forget the family favorite! Lisa Hernandez will show you how to prepare your fluffy family members for hurricane season, whether your plan involves evacuation or hunkering down.

Lisa Hernandez on getting those pets prepared

And don’t fret! KPRC Health Reporter Haley Hernandez speaks with a psychiatrist at UTHealth Houston about storm anxiety and how to empower yourself and build confidence ahead of the storm season. Physical well being is critical during tropical season, and emotional/mental well being is another major part of the equation. KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Justina Latimer drives us through the maze of TxDOT improvements made over the years to our roadways to help drainage, including the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

You have hurricane questions and we have answers! Scan that QR flowcode and you’ll be taken straight to the spot to submit your question which we will try to answer LIVE either on air or on stream tonight!

Scan the Flowcode to submit a question to our team

We pack in a lot in one hour, so I hope you’ll watch. The bottom line is, Be Prepared this season! We haven’t been hit hard by a hurricane since IKE’s winds in 2008 and HARVEY’s water in 2017...both were very different storms for us proving we must be ready for anything.

See you tonight!

Frank

Email me with comments and questions!