What questions do you have about the 2023 hurricane season?

KPRC 2 will present its weather special on the 2023 hurricane season next week.

KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, will prepare you for whatever Mother Nature brings our way this hurricane season. The team will provide a hurricane forecast and share how to get your family, including your pets, ready for the next disaster.

KPRC 2 meteorologists will also answer viewer questions during the show, bringing their decades of experience to the table to offer perspective on weather conditions during hurricane season.

Watch the hurricane special on TV or in the video player below on Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

