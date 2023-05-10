Flooding possible for our ride to work

Flood threat Wednesday:

HOUSTON – We are expecting more heavy rain this morning. Areas hardest hit yesterday saw 2-4″. An additional 1-4″ is expected with a few spots possibly getting more. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and don’t drive through water that you don’t know how deep it is.

Most of the rain today will fall this morning (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Flooding is possible for most of SE Texas today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low threat for a tornado or two or damaging winds (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

With the heavy rain Wednesday, temperatures will not get out of the 70s. Thunderstorms become more hit and miss Thursday and Friday. And more rain is possible this Mother’s Day weekend. It will stay muggy and warm with daily highs mostly in the mid 80s.