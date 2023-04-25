Severe weather threat this week

Tuesday forecast:

HOUSTON – A severe weather threat returns tonight. Most of the day will be cloudy with a passing shower and highs climb to the upper-70s. A cluster of thunderstorms arrives tonight bringing a threat of heavy rain, lightning and hail.

Watch for extended coverage in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

40% chance of strong thunderstorms tonight (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Heavy rain and hail are possible tonight (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low street flood threat for parts of SE Texas (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday & Thursday:

A passing shower is possible Wednesday afternoon but the line of storm storms arrives early Thursday morning. This front brings another round of heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather for our ride to work.

This is the front Thursday morning (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A higher threat of severe weather north of us (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The Houston area could see nearly an inch to 2" with more in our western cities (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The unsettled weather pattern will stay with us from Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. A front Thursday move most of the rain out. Not shown on the 10-day is a chance of rain Friday night to early Saturday morning. This is another fast moving area of low pressure that will lower the temperatures this weekend.