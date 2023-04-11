Work week warm-up underway: See how temps will heat up!

Today’s Forecast:
HOUSTON – Tuesday will bring some sunshine! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few sprinkles possible. Highs will once again be in the mid-70s, a great spring day!
Warmer work week:
Once the low moves through, it will push off into the Gulf and work eastward. We’ll stay relatively quiet for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
10-day Forecast:
Other than our blip for rain chances to start the week, we’ll stay mostly dry this week, slowly warming back into the 80s before rain chances return into the following weekend.