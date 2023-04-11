61º

Work week warm-up underway: See how temps will heat up!

From the mid-70s to the mid-80s!

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Temperatures will warm up! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Today’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – Tuesday will bring some sunshine! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few sprinkles possible. Highs will once again be in the mid-70s, a great spring day!

Temperatures will warm to the mid-70s. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Warmer work week:

Once the low moves through, it will push off into the Gulf and work eastward. We’ll stay relatively quiet for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Work Week Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Other than our blip for rain chances to start the week, we’ll stay mostly dry this week, slowly warming back into the 80s before rain chances return into the following weekend.

Temperatures are gradually warming up! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

