So long showers: Hello sunshine

HOUSTON – After receiving 8-11″ of rain in our northern counties. There is one area still dealing with runoff and that means an areal flood warning is in place until 7am this morning.
Easter Weekend looks egg-cellent!
Today we begin the drying out process from the week’s rain. Our morning cloudy skies will give way to sun breaking through this afternoon as our temperatures head to the low 70s for highs. The Easter Sunday forecast looks wonderful.
10-day Forecast:
An area of low pressure forms near Louisiana and that gives us a small chance of rain Monday. The rest of next week looks dry up to our next weekend.
