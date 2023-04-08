So long showers: Hello sunshine

Nice Easter weekend ahead with highs in the 70s and the return of sunshine.

HOUSTON – After receiving 8-11″ of rain in our northern counties. There is one area still dealing with runoff and that means an areal flood warning is in place until 7am this morning.

Flood warning where heavy rain continues to drain. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Easter Weekend looks egg-cellent!

Today we begin the drying out process from the week’s rain. Our morning cloudy skies will give way to sun breaking through this afternoon as our temperatures head to the low 70s for highs. The Easter Sunday forecast looks wonderful.

Saturday temps under mostly cloudy skies will stay mostly in the 50s and 60s with low 70s for highs. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Easter Afternoon

10-day Forecast:

An area of low pressure forms near Louisiana and that gives us a small chance of rain Monday. The rest of next week looks dry up to our next weekend.