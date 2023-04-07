Overnight thunderstorms have moved out, but more rain is on the way

Friday’s forecast:
HOUSTON – If you were like me, you had a rough night sleeping. Numerous thunderstorms rattled our homes. Those storms have moved east but more rain is on the way. This morning our coastal cities are stormy. Later this morning through tonight more rain moves through Houston. No severe weather is expected, and the flood threat is low. But don’t let your guard down. After a morning sprinkle Saturday the rest of our Easter weekend is dry.
10-day Forecast:
An area of low pressure forms near Louisiana and that gives us a small chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. The rest of next week looks dry up to our next weekend.