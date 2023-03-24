Storm threat today

Rain and storms are likely between 10AM-4PM.

Today’s Forecast:

We’re tracking a front that will move through late this morning into the early afternoon hours. We have a low threat of getting severe weather. A strong inversion, or lid on the atmosphere, will most likely prevent strong thunderstorms from forming. However, if the cap breaks, watch out!

Showers with the low possibility of stronger storms (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The severe weather threat has shifted to the north, but our far northern cities like Huntsville and Madisonville are still included in the threat.

The threat is low. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

After Friday we’ll get a slight drop in morning temperatures to start the weekend but more rain is possible Sunday. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will be the best day to get them in rain-free.