Luke Bryan closes out the rodeo entertainers this evening with clearing skies and cooling temperatures.

Sunday hour by hour:

Cloudy conditions will persist through the morning and early afternoon as our temperatures start out mostly in the low 40s with a warm up to the upper 50s by this afternoon.

Staying cool today with temperatures heading toward the upper 50s. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Through our cool weekend, we’ll see a further dip on Monday, the first day of Spring and then a nice warm up in to the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week.