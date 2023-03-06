Warm start to our work week: We’ll be just shy of record-highs through Thursday

After a lovely weekend, the clouds and humidity are back today. Temperatures climb to the mid-80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies with light winds.
This Week’s Rodeo Forecast:
It’s warm at the Rodeo this week. South winds will keep the humidity highs with temperatures in the mid-80s. A cool front Thursday and Sunday gives us a chance of rain these days.
10-day forecast:
A cool front Sunday lowers temperatures just in time for spring break. Don’t forget early Sunday morning is when we turn our clocks ahead one hour to bring in Daylight Saving Time. This is the day we “lose” an hour of sleep.
