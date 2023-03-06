Warm start to our work week: We’ll be just shy of record-highs through Thursday

Temperaures in the mid-80s to start the week

Monday’s forecast:

After a lovely weekend, the clouds and humidity are back today. Temperatures climb to the mid-80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies with light winds.

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures in the 70s (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This Week’s Rodeo Forecast:

It’s warm at the Rodeo this week. South winds will keep the humidity highs with temperatures in the mid-80s. A cool front Thursday and Sunday gives us a chance of rain these days.

Highs in the mid-80s through Thursday (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This front stalls so it won't really cool us off but it does give us our first chance of rain this week (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

A cool front Sunday lowers temperatures just in time for spring break. Don’t forget early Sunday morning is when we turn our clocks ahead one hour to bring in Daylight Saving Time. This is the day we “lose” an hour of sleep.