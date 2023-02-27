Here’s looking ‘achoo’ kid...

Almost faster than a sneeze, my 100-year-old water oak tree in the front yard is full of catkins, those flowering clusters of pollen. Of course, they don’t stay on the tree, they fall to be everywhere else:
You can see the daily pollen report at click2houston.com/weather and, no surprise, oak is very high today:
Here’s another great resource from Click2Houston.com.
According to Pollen.com, the culprits include oak, ash and birch trees and the Houston forecast continues to be “medium-high” or “high” all week!
So what to do? Not much, I’m afraid, other than finding the right medicine that works for you. According to Zyrtec’s website, we have to deal with tree pollen through May, at which time grass and then weed will begin pollinating in earnest!
Good luck!
Frank
