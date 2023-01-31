42º

LIVE

Weather

VIDEOS, PHOTOS: BIG CHILL bears down on Texas; This is what it looks like as wintry mix blusters through the state

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Click2Pins
Click2Pins submission (Click2, Click2Pins)

HOUSTON – These are some of the images we’re receiving as winter weather bears down on Texas on Tuesday.

This story will be updated as we receive more photos and videos of the wintry conditions.

Get the latest forecast here.

RELATED: Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of SE Texas❄️

KSAT William Caldera

Ice in Boerne

0 s
0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher

I woke up at about 5:30 AM to a thin coating of ice on my windshield and car. To my surprise there was a little bit of graupel on the lower part of the windshield. When I turned an outside light on, I saw graupel mixed in with the freezing rain. The graupel was really tiny. It was like the graupel barely had time to form.

0 s
0
San Antonio
KSAT William Caldera
0 s
0
San Antonio
KSAT William Caldera
0 s
0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher

Tiny icicles are beginning to form along the wood deck railings. Most of the elevated wood deck is covered in a thin clear coat of ice. The next day and a half is about to get really icy and dicey for my wooden deck. Hopefully the potential weight of the ice won't cause it any harm.

0 s
0
San Antonio

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email