VIDEOS, PHOTOS: BIG CHILL bears down on Texas; This is what it looks like as wintry mix blusters through the state

HOUSTON – These are some of the images we’re receiving as winter weather bears down on Texas on Tuesday.
This story will be updated as we receive more photos and videos of the wintry conditions.
SkyWatcher
I woke up at about 5:30 AM to a thin coating of ice on my windshield and car. To my surprise there was a little bit of graupel on the lower part of the windshield. When I turned an outside light on, I saw graupel mixed in with the freezing rain. The graupel was really tiny. It was like the graupel barely had time to form.
SkyWatcher
Tiny icicles are beginning to form along the wood deck railings. Most of the elevated wood deck is covered in a thin clear coat of ice. The next day and a half is about to get really icy and dicey for my wooden deck. Hopefully the potential weight of the ice won't cause it any harm.