Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of SE Texas❄️

Tuesday’s Forecast:

We are in a wet weather pattern through Thursday. It’s a cold rain for us in Houston with temperatures in the 40s, but our northern and western cities have winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. Icy bridges and overpasses can make driving treacherous.

Temperatures in the 40s with light rain (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Heavier rain Wednesday & Thursday:

Today’s rain is mostly light but Wednesday is a different story. Heavier showers and thunderstorms may develop bringing 1-3″ of rain. Street flooding is possible. Rainfall accumulations will be highest to our north, but any locations that have seen heavy rainfall could get flooding. Our soils are saturated due to recent rainfall and this will allow for runoff into rivers and streets.

Flood risk for all of SE Texas (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Heaviest rainfall to our north. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

The cool and wet conditions are with us through Thursday. Starting Friday we’ll be drying out and warming up! This will bring a gorgeous weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60s.