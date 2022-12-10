Weekend Brings Slight Heat Relief, Storms

Weekend Finally Brings Some Changes:

While the high pressure that has dominated our weather pattern all week is still in charge, an approaching cold front from the west will bring in some rain chances AND knock weekend highs back just a bit.

10-day forecast:

The one thing to watch on our 10-day forecast is when we get our next strong cold front. A weaker cold front will bring in some showers late Saturday and into Sunday. As far as our next December cooldown, looks like we are waiting until Tuesday of next week when a stronger cold front will finally push highs back down into the 60s!

A December storm?

November 30th marked the official last day of hurricane season but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system that has a chance for development. If this system forms it will be called Owen and it will not be a threat to the Gulf Coast. It is rare to get a December storm but not unheard of. In 2013 a subtropical storm formed. In 2007 Tropical Storm Olga formed and it hit the Dominican Republic.

While we didn’t reach the anticipated storm number this year, there were still 14 named storms. Florida bared the brunt of three direct hits from storms this season. There was one preseason forecast that predicted the correct number of storms to form. Check out Frank’s blog to see who got the hurricane forecast right.