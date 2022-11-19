Rainy Saturday ahead!

Saturday’s Forecast:

The rainy day we’ve been forecasting is here with light to moderate rain this morning which will be heavier through the morning into late afternoon. Temperatures aren’t expected to get out of the 40s for most of the day.

A cold Saturday washout:

Our futurecast model shows the widespread soaking showers for the early part of the day. The rain and clouds keep temperatures in the 40s all day long. The rain moves out Saturday evening.

Sunday:

More rain possible west of I-45 late Sunday.

10-day Forecast:

The cold air stays with us through Monday. We get a slightly warmer weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving. And a big change to our Thanksgiving forecast. The chance of rain is now 20%. We’ll keep you posted on this very important forecast.