Astro-awesome weather for Halloweekend!

Sunday’s Forecast:

Skies will continue to clear as we’ll start off in the 50s, but sunshine should start to dominate for the rest of the afternoon. Texans tailgating will be nearly perfect with kick off temps around 3pm in the mid-70s!

Cool this morning but heading toward mid 70s and sunny skies. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Near perfect Texans Tailgate weather (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Halloween Looks Boo-Tiful!

Plenty of sunshine for Monday and still cool but rain-free for Halloween evening. Expect temps to sit in the mid to low 60s for trick-or-treating Monday night.

Pleasant temps for Trick or Treaters Monday night (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Halloween weekend looks fantastic! Temperatures gradually warm up but humidity will be low. Rain chances return Tuesday.