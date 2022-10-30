74º

Weather

Astro-awesome weather for Halloweekend!

Sunny skies and low humidity!

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast
Beautiful start for this Sunday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday’s Forecast:

Skies will continue to clear as we’ll start off in the 50s, but sunshine should start to dominate for the rest of the afternoon. Texans tailgating will be nearly perfect with kick off temps around 3pm in the mid-70s!

Cool this morning but heading toward mid 70s and sunny skies. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Near perfect Texans Tailgate weather (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Halloween Looks Boo-Tiful!

Plenty of sunshine for Monday and still cool but rain-free for Halloween evening. Expect temps to sit in the mid to low 60s for trick-or-treating Monday night.

Pleasant temps for Trick or Treaters Monday night (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Halloween weekend looks fantastic! Temperatures gradually warm up but humidity will be low. Rain chances return Tuesday.

Warmer into the mid 70s the next two days ahead of rain and slightly cooler on Tuesday. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Meteorologist, craft beer guru, dad to Maya and Ella and a sock and cheese addict.

email

facebook

twitter

Journalist, meteorologist, community leader and volunteer.

email

facebook

twitter