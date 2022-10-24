79º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

LIVE RADAR: Severe storms move through the Houston area overnight

Strong squall line of storms will usher in cooler temps later this week

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast, Severe Weather
Strong to severe storms are likely overnight as a cold front moves through the area. The timeline is between 11PM-3AM. Damaging winds is a large threat so make sure you move or secure outdoor Halloween decorations! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A fall cold front will push through our area overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing a line of potentially damaging thunderstorms before dawn.

Track the thunderstorms overnight in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Other ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the livestream player above.
  • Watch on the Click2Houston app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Meteorologist, craft beer guru, dad to Maya and Ella and a sock and cheese addict.

email

facebook

twitter