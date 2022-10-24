LIVE RADAR: Severe storms move through the Houston area overnight

A fall cold front will push through our area overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing a line of potentially damaging thunderstorms before dawn.
Track the thunderstorms overnight in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:
Other ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream:
- Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
- Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the livestream player above.
- Watch on the Click2Houston app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.