LIVE RADAR: Severe storms move through the Houston area overnight

(Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Strong to severe storms are likely overnight as a cold front moves through the area. The timeline is between 11PM-3AM. Damaging winds is a large threat so make sure you move or secure outdoor Halloween decorations!

A fall cold front will push through our area overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing a line of potentially damaging thunderstorms before dawn.

Track the thunderstorms overnight in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Other ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream: