Temperatures back in the 90s!

Weekend Forecast:

Dry, sunny and warm weather continues even with a dry cool front moving through on Saturday. Ragweed and tree pollen will rage through most of the weekend as well so be ready for more sneezing!

Sunshine continues to dominate the weekend

The reason for the sneezin’:

Aaaahhh-choo! If you’re feeling a bit off lately, it could be the ragweed! Once again today, we have extreme levels of ragweed pollen and high levels of tree pollen. Not only do we have intense allergies, but we also have had an air quality alert daily because of strong high pressure clamping down on the ozone/pollen close to the surface.

Ragweed is extreme! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We have seen several ozone action days over the past week and we’ll likely continue to see them through Friday! This means if you suffer from respiratory problems like asthma you may want to consider exercising indoors.

Air quality issues remain for today

Tracking The Tropics:

We are monitoring Tropical Storm Julia as she will move into Central America as a Category 1 hurricane. We’ll grab onto some of that moisture sliding up from the Gulf to finally bring some much needed rain chances later next week!

Julia will move into Central America this weekend

Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.

10-day Forecast:

We get to keep this fantastic fall weather throughout the 10-day forecast! Expect mornings to be a touch warmer in the low to mid 60s but still very pleasant and sunny skies with highs near 90.