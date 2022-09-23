Hot weekend ahead, changes next week!

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear and nice with lows in the mid to lower 70s! Along the coast lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

It's going to be a nice night.

Saturday’s Forecast:

Saturday will start off very nice, but by 9AM we will already be back in the 80s! It will be a sunny and hot day with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will be calm.

It's going to be warm for the Shrimp Festival in Galveston this weekend!

Tropical Storm Ian forms:

Early Friday morning TD nine formed in the central Caribbean, and by Friday night it had strengthened to Tropical Storm Ian. Its track is pointed toward Florida early next week as a hurricane. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.

TS Ian is headed to Florida.

10-day Forecast:

A cool front moves through southeast Texas Monday. Morning temperatures lower to the 60s with highs mostly in the lower 90s next week.