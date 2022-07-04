Firecracker hot this 4th of July

Fourth of July:

Temperatures climb to the mid 90s this afternoon with a heat index of 102-105 degrees. And it’s warm and dry for the fireworks shows tonight. Mid-80s are expected with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Temps climb to the mid-90s this afternoon, mid-80s tonight

Our 96 today will be shy of our 101 degree temperature from 2009

10-day Forecast:

“July Fry” is back as high pressure takes over and moves temps back to 100 by the weekend. There may be heat warnings issued if the humidity can bring heat index values up to 108 degrees.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week

Tracking The Topics:

Hurricane Bonnie is in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Bonnie is only one of two storms that crossed basins, going from the Atlantic/Gulf to the Pacific and kept its name. Usually storms get a name change when they cross basins. But a new policy by the hurricane center lets the storm keep its name if it keeps its tropical storm strength, which Bonnie did. Otto in 2016 was the other storm that kept its name. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

