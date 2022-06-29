Tracking low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will be responsible for the rain we get the rest of the week. It has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression before making landfall on Thursday.

Wednesday’s forecast:

We are waking up to coastal rain this Wednesday morning. The disorganized area of low pressure is far enough south that the rain we get this afternoon will be hit and miss with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s. Winds are light, out of the northeast wind 5-10 mph.

30% chance of rain with high temperatures in the mid-90s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low pressure in the Gulf:

A disorganized area of low pressure is moving west and it will determine where most of the rain falls through Friday. This low has a 40% chance to become a tropical depression before it makes land on Thursday.

40% chance of becoming a tropical depression (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

How much rain will we get?

If this low pressure system stays disorganized we’ll get wildly different rain amounts in SE Texas. If it becomes a depression or gets better organized the heavy rain amounts will be more focused. It does look like the farther west or north you live the less rain you’ll receive. The rest of us will get a range from 1-3″ of rain with isolated spots getting more than 5″ of rain Thursday through Friday morning. South of Conroe we have a low chance of getting flooding Thursday into Friday morning.

This is the American model (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The heaviest rain is expected in the green colored in area (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The widespread rain will keep temperatures in the mid and upper-80s Thursday and Friday. Once the low moves out of SE Texas, temperatures heat up this 4th of July weekend.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

Potential tropical cyclone two should become Tropical Storm Bonnie later today. It is moving due west and will hit Central American Friday. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of the season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.