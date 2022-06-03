More rain possible today and Saturday

Friday’s Forecast:
A slight break in the humidity for Friday as the cool front Thursday brought a dry push of air. We may get more rain and thunderstorms along this boundary today and Saturday.
Tracking the tropics:
Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed and will become tropical storm Alex later today. It is headed toward Florida where the central and southern parts of the state will get 6-10″ of rain. Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for Cuba and South Florida. Frank has more on Tropical Storm Alex.
10-day Forecast:
We have a chance of rain through Satruday. Now that we are in hurricane season Frank’s gives his take on what to expect.