Showers with heat & humidity

Wednesday’s Forecast:

We have a 30% chance of rain today with temperatures climbing to the lower 90s. Winds are light, out of the SE 5-10 mph.

A 30% chance of rain with temperatures climbing to the lower 90s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

Low pressure over the Yucatan is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 80% chance this becomes a tropical system in the next 48-hours. Alex is the name it would get if it becomes a tropical storm.

Forecast for the next 48 hours (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The American model has shifted north since yesterday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

What we’re watching:

As it moves into the Gulf it is entering water temperatures in the upper 80s, so there is plenty of fuel for it to strengthen. But there is some strong wind shear. This will prevent it from rapidly intensifying as it nears Florida.

Temperatures in the upper 80s in the Gulf stream (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Northwest winds going in the opposite direction of the storm (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We have a chance of rain through Satruday. Now that we are in hurricane season Frank’s gives his take on what to expect.