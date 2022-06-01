Showers with heat & humidity

Wednesday’s Forecast:
We have a 30% chance of rain today with temperatures climbing to the lower 90s. Winds are light, out of the SE 5-10 mph.
Tracking the tropics:
Low pressure over the Yucatan is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 80% chance this becomes a tropical system in the next 48-hours. Alex is the name it would get if it becomes a tropical storm.
What we’re watching:
As it moves into the Gulf it is entering water temperatures in the upper 80s, so there is plenty of fuel for it to strengthen. But there is some strong wind shear. This will prevent it from rapidly intensifying as it nears Florida.
10-day Forecast:
We have a chance of rain through Satruday. Now that we are in hurricane season Frank’s gives his take on what to expect.