A hot and humid Memorial Day

Memorial Day Forecast:

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a strong south wind 10-20mph and gusts to 25mph. It will feel like 100 degrees this afternoon.

Tracking the tropics:

Hurricane Agatha is a category 2 storm nearing the Mexican coastline. Agatha will make landfall today, bringing the threat of storm surge, flooding rain with mudslides and intense winds.

From there, the area of low pressure will move into the Bay of Campeche. There is a 30% chance in the next five days the low becomes a tropical system. If it does reform, it would change names to Alex because it is going from the eastern Pacific to the Gulf of Mexico. These regions have their own list of names. While it does not appear to be a threat to Texas, we’ll monitor.

10-day Forecast:

Our next small chance of rain is Tuesday and this chance stays with us through Friday. June 1st is Wednesday, the start of hurricane season. Right on cue, we will be watching the leftovers of Hurricane Agatha off the coast of Mexico try to move into the southern Gulf. It is going to be a busy season. Here is Frank’s take on this upcoming hurricane season.