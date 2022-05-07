Near record setting temperatures hitting Houston area this weekend

Today is the start of a much warmer than normal week ahead with several heat records likely to fall this afternoon.

Heat records are expected to fall today (KPRC)

The Heat advisory is in place from noon to 7PM when actual highs will be in the mid to upper 90s while the heat index will be between 102 and 108 degrees. Drink plenty water to stay hydrated and keep air conditioning close by. Our high in the mid 90s should happen near 4pm.

Temps today will be much warmer than the normal high of 85 degrees. (KPRC)

What this means is that the warming trend for the next week is starting on Mother’s Day weekend when we’ll need to keep mom in the cool air conditioning!

Record temperatures are in range all weekend long (KPRC)

As you can see, the warming trend will be in place all week with no appreciable rain in the forecast and highs staying in the low to mid 90s!