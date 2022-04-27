Hurricane Committee retires ‘Ida’

HOUSTON – The World Meteorological Organization Hurricane Committee retired Ida from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names.

Ida caused severe damage in southeastern Louisiana and heavy rain and deadly flooding in the northeastern United States. Responsible for 55 direct fatalities, 32 indirect fatalities, and $75 billion in damage in the U.S., the Category 4 hurricane was the most devastating storm of the 2021 hurricane season, the World Meteorological Organization said in a release.

Atlantic storm names are repeated every six years, unless a storm is so deadly that its name is retired. Since 1953 when storms began being named under the current system, 94 names have been retired, including Harvey, Sandy, and Ike.

Ida will be replaced by Imani.

