Some Eggs-straordinary Easter Info!

Happy holiday weekend to you! Whether you are celebrating Easter, beginning Passover or just hanging, it looks to be a warm, partly cloudy weekend with only a smattering of showers now and then (thanks to a more humid southeast wind off the gulf).

Obviously, Good Friday always happens two days before Easter, but Passover doesn’t always coincide with Good Friday as it does today. The last two times were 2015 and 2012. Easter dates change each year as Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the Spring equinox and because the moon has different dates for being “full” the dates for Easter Sunday will change. Passover is determined by the Hebrew calendar and falls on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nissan (or Nisan). Occurring at the same time as Good Friday happens about 12% of the time! Here’s a nice, complicated full explanation.

Ad

We’re looking for a warm weekend, but honestly four of the past five years have had warm Easter Days regardless of the date:

The past five years of Easter temperatures

It looks like we’ll be closer to 2020, with highs reaching at least 88° on Sunday and some of you may even get to 90°!

Temperatures soar on Sunday!

Why the warm up? An approaching front moving through Monday! Ahead of that front we will get a southwest wind and that is always a hot wind for us! Here’s Saturday’s map and I drew in the wind flows from the southwest and southeast:

Saturday Map

So look for a warm and humid Easter! There is a slight chance of rain and you may have heard that if it rains on Easter Sunday it will rain for the next ten Sundays....that’s an old Farmer’s Tale, but I’ve seen it happen. The fact is we get in a pattern of shower chances about a week apart during spring. I think we’ve generally been in that already though with showers the beginning of the week for the past several.

We could use the rain as 88% of Texas is currently in the worst drought since February of 2012!

Ad

US Drought Monitor

Pray for rain and have a safe and peaceful weekend!

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook!