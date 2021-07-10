Storms take a break for the weekend

This graphic shows what a difference a few miles makes in how much rain the region received last week.

Saturday showers around with highs in the low 90s (KPRC)

With last week’s persistent rains dying down for the weekend, we’ll still be dealing with Saturday showers but fewer of them. The atmospheric moisture content is enough to kick off scattered showers, especially this afternoon but they will die out with the loss of daytime heating. Areas where this is less shower activity will see high temperatures in the low 90s.

Saturday rain chances far less than earlier this week (KPRC)

Our region is in an area of weakness between a ridge of high pressure over the southwestern United States and other area of high pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As a result, the Gulf flow will persist for the next week from the south and southeast which means the moisture availability will stick around all week with an ability to help initiate afternoon showers and isolated storms every day next week.

Rain chances go up into the afternoon and down this evening (KPRC)

Today that means about a 30% chance for afternoon storms that will die down by early evening.

Expect slight to moderate shower chances every day next week (KPRC)

The ten day forecast calls for similar conditions every day with temps in the low 90s and slight rain chances every day. The tropics right now are quiet!