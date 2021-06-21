KPRC 2′s Justin Stapleton part of new Guinness record with ‘Today’ Show’s Rokerthon

KPRC 2 meteorologist Justin Stapleton was part of Monday’s Rokerthon that set a new Guinness World Record.

Brittany Dunn, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, joined Al Roker on “Today” Show live on Monday morning to officially announce Roker and more than 50 forecasters across the nation set a new mark for most people in an online weather reporting relay. Dunn’s official numbers were that Monday’s venture utilized 63 people for this online weather reporting relay, eclipsing the previous record of 50.

During Monday’s show, Stapleton greeted Roker from Memorial Park, where he then proceeded to discuss what weather conditions to expect in the Houston area.

For Stapleton’s full clip as part of the record-setting Rokerthon, you can watch the video above.