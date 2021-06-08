Twenty years after Allison hit Houston, it’s still the costliest tropical storm in history

HOUSTON – While the Gulf Coast has been hammered by big hurricanes in recent years, the system that hit the Houston-area 20 years ago this week remains the costliest tropical storm in history. Allison never rose to hurricane status, but its impact went into the record books.

The storm began as a tropical wave off Africa on May 21, 2001. Within five days, it had traveled west and over northern South America before continuing west across Central America and into the eastern Pacific on June 1. By June 4, it had moved into the Bay of Campeche and toward Galveston where, by the afternoon of June 5, it officially became Tropical Storm Allison.

As the storm moved inland and quickly lost wind strength and tropical storm status, heavy rainfall records were set within the five days the storm lingered in Southeast Texas. The storm moved north across Houston on June 6, and the next day, Allison stalled near Lufkin as a depression. It took a southwesterly turn on June 8 and by June 9, things began to get even more difficult.

Allison’s slow and erratic progress moving inland and back out to the Gulf set it apart from every storm to hit Texas in the past century.

An analysis was later done on the path of Allison as it became a storm to remember. It was the first tropical storm ever to have its name retired, alongside hurricanes like Katrina, Rita, Ike, and Harvey.

Two million people were affected. Most of the deaths occurred from people walking or drowning in high water.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning three hours before the first fatality, and five hours before the first drowning.