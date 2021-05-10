Partly Cloudy icon
We are “Hurricane Due”--are you ready?

Frank Billingsley
, Chief Meteorologist

Hurricane Ike decimated Bolivar Island in 2008
This is National Hurricane Preparedness week and, in true form, Mother Nature delivered Tropical Storm Andres over the weekend--the earliest system to form in the Pacific. The Pacific season officially starts May 15th. Our begins June 1st.

Tropical Storm Andres

The National Hurricane Center has put together a terrific go-to site for all of us right here. Topics include everything from making sure your insurance is up to date, assembling a preparedness kit, assessing your risk, getting to know your neighbor.

Diving down into the Determine Your Risk category I found two graphics to share with you regarding “return periods” which try to answer the question “Are we due for a big storm?”.

Check these out below:

Hurricane Return periods
Major Hurricane Return Periods

How Do We Stack Up?

