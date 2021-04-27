Cloudy icon
‘Pink moon’ to delight Houston sky watchers Monday night

Ninfa Saavedra
HOUSTON – April’s full moon, known as the “pink moon,” will be visible in the skies over Houston on Monday night.

Despite the colorful nickname, the moon won’t actually be pink. The term comes from pink-colored flowers that typically grow this time of year, signaling the beginning of spring.

This moon will be about three days past perigee -- when it is nearest to Earth in its orbit. So, while it will appear fairly large, it is not considered a super moon.

The moon will rise over Houston at 7:41 p.m. Monday and will be visible all night.

The forecast calls for mostly clear skies, so viewing conditions should be great.

