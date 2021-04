HOUSTON – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Wednesday for parts of Southeast Texas.

The National Weather Service issued the watch until 8 p.m. for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties.

Go to Click2Houston.com/weather to get more information about this alert and to track storms using our interactive radar.

Stay with KPRC 2 and Click2Houston.com for the latest weather information.