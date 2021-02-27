Houston-area forecast: Muggy, foggy weekend ahead

With the ever present fog advisory in place until noon for the coastal counties, we’re also surrounded by warmer than normal temperatures for the weekend.

MUCH warmer than normal weekend (KPRC)

The southerly flow from the Gulf is bringing warm moist air over cooler water and creating the fog issues. We’ll continue to see cloudy skies until Tuesday. The boundary that has been meandering and stationary the past few days will slide south as a cold front Sunday night into Monday and setting up our best chances for rain. The rain amounts will be meager however with about half inch to one inch for the week ahead.

Rain chances ramp up Sunday night into Monday (KPRC)

We’ll see only slight sprinkle chances today ahead of an increase in those chances Sunday night.

Slight sprinkle chances with warmer than normal temperatures (KPRC)

Looking at the ten days ahead we’ll continue to see warmer than normal temperatures with rain punctuating the start and the end of the week and thankfully no freezing temperatures in sight. With the start of March next week the chances of that happening are decreasing rapidly. Stay safe!

Rain chances at the start and end of the week (KPRC)

